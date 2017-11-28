Reports: Mississippi State hires Joe Moorhead

WJTV – Multiple outlets are reporting Mississippi State has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.

Brett McMurphy first reported the news, followed by other major news outlets.

Sources: Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will become next coach at Mississippi State. Deal expected to be completed in next few days. https://t.co/fcxi8GKyeI — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2017

can confirm Mississippi State has hired Joe Moorhead from Penn State. like I said yesterday, wouldn't worry about lack of SEC ties on this one. https://t.co/l9MdlgxlbI — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 29, 2017

BREAKING: Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead will become the new head coach at Mississippi State, a source told ESPN's Mark Schlabach. (first reported by Brett McMurphy) pic.twitter.com/pa5QaEoPUe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 29, 2017

Moorhead has spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions. In that time, he has helped build one of college football’s best offenses.

Currently, Penn State ranks in the top ten nationally in points per game (41.6), top 20 in yards per play (6.55) and top 30 in yards per game (453.3).

In 2016, the program broke school records for total offense and passing yards while tying the Penn State record for points scored as the Nittany Lions went to the Big Ten Championship.

His last head coaching stint came at an FCS school in Fordham. Moorhead went 38-13 there while leading the Rams to three straight FCS playoff appearances.