Reports: Mississippi State hires Joe Moorhead

WJTV – Multiple outlets are reporting Mississippi State has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.
Brett McMurphy first reported the news, followed by other major news outlets.
Moorhead has spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions. In that time, he has helped build one of college football’s best offenses.
Currently, Penn State ranks in the top ten nationally in points per game (41.6), top 20 in yards per play (6.55) and top 30 in yards per game (453.3).
In 2016, the program broke school records for total offense and passing yards while tying the Penn State record for points scored as the Nittany Lions went to the Big Ten Championship.
His last head coaching stint came at an FCS school in Fordham. Moorhead went 38-13 there while leading the Rams to three straight FCS playoff appearances.