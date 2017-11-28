Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in Kosciusko case

By Published:
Photo: Kosciusko PD

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — The Kosciusko Police Department needs your help with a case.

Authorities said two men scammed a man out of cash on November 10. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Kosciusko police  released photos of they people they are looking for.

Anyone who can identify the two people is asked to contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-255-TIPS (8477) or the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest is for a reward of up to $2,500.

Kosciusko scam investigation

