Same-sex parental rights case reaches top Mississippi court

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press Published: Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (AP) – A lesbian couple who had a son through in-vitro fertilization and later divorced will argue over whether the woman who didn’t give birth should have status as a legal parent.

The Mississippi Supreme Court will hear the case Wednesday on whether 44-year-old Chris Strickland should be listed as the legal parent of a boy that her then-wife conceived.

A lower court judge ruled during a divorce that Strickland wasn’t a parent. The judge said “two women cannot conceive a child together.” He said the anonymous sperm donor still had paternal rights.

Strickland has only visitation rights to the now 6-year-old boy.

Strickland wants that ruling overturned, saying it goes against the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage. She wants legal parental status and 50-50 custody.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s