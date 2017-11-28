Students evacuated at MUW dorm after possible natural gas leak

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — More than two dozen Mississippi University for Women students went to the hospital Tuesday after apparent boiler misfire.

According to the university, 28 students were taken for an evaluation.

WCBI reports that a maintenance man reported a strong smell of gas in Kincannon Hall around 5 a.m. School officials said the dorm was evacuated.

The cause of the apparent boiler misfire is still under investigation.

Officials said any students who feels ll should immediately report to the MUW Health Center to be assessed.

The students who went to the hospital have been released.