Westbound lanes blocked on I-20 near Edwards due to crash

By Published:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a crash on I-20 West that has all lanes blocked.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers are responding to the scene. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the crash is past the MS 22 Flora/Edwards exit.

Authorities said the wreck involves a Toyota RAV4 and a Freightliner tractor-trailer. MHP said the driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. The other driver was not injured.

MDOT said all westbound lanes are blocked in this area.  Drivers should find another route.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s