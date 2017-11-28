Westbound lanes blocked on I-20 near Edwards due to crash

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a crash on I-20 West that has all lanes blocked.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers are responding to the scene. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the crash is past the MS 22 Flora/Edwards exit.

Authorities said the wreck involves a Toyota RAV4 and a Freightliner tractor-trailer. MHP said the driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. The other driver was not injured.

MDOT said all westbound lanes are blocked in this area. Drivers should find another route.

Crash on I-20 WB past MS 22 / Flora / Edwards EX 19 in #HindsCo has ALL lanes BLOCKED. Map impact at https://t.co/YpM4Q4YH51. #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) November 28, 2017