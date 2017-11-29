AG Commissioner announces website to find local Christmas tree farms

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Agriculture & Commerce launched a website to help shoppers find Christmas trees.

We’re told MSChristmasTrees.com provides a guide to the types of Christmas trees grown in the state. It also has the locations of Mississippi Christmas tree farms.

Commissioner of Agriculture & Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith said, “Christmas tree farms are significant to the state’s thriving agritourism industry. These farms not only offer a variety of trees; they also offer the opportunity to create lasting memories of choosing and cutting the perfect tree for the holiday season.”