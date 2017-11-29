Boil water advisory for Town of Terry

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said a boil water advisory was issued for the Town of Terry.

MSDH said sampling showed the presence of total coliform bacteria in the drinking water. This affects about 1,428 customers.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution will last at least two full days, and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

