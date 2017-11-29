Burglars throw rock into glass door at Verizon Wireless; Items stolen

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Brandon Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief William Thompson, the Verizon cell phone store on W. Government Street was broken into around 1:49 a.m.

He said two men threw a rock through the glass door and entered the store.

Several phones and an iPad were stolen. The burglars were only in the store about 30 seconds, Thompson said.

Officers believe the burglars were driving a black 2011-2014 Dodge Charger.

Chief Thompson said the burglars could be responsible for burglaries that happened at cell phone stores in Byram and Jackson. Anyone with information about this could contact police.

