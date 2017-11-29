C Spire to help make Christmas wishes come true

Ridgeland, MISS. (WJTV) — C Spire second annual “Christmas Wish” contest is underway. The company wants to give customers the chance to make their Christmas wishes come true.

We’re told the contest will run through Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m.

You can register online at http://www.cspire.com/wish, fill out the form and follow instructions to submit an entry for yourself, another family member or friend.

C Spire says you must be 18-years-old (19 in Alabama) and live in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama to participate in the contest. We’re told entries are limited to one per person and will be judged on originality and creativity.

According to the company, a panel of judges will select the winners and announce them on December 20, 2017.