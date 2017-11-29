C Spire to help make Christmas wishes come true

By Published:

Ridgeland, MISS. (WJTV) — C Spire second annual “Christmas Wish” contest is underway. The company wants to give customers the chance to make their Christmas wishes come true.

We’re told the contest will run through Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 p.m.

You can register online at http://www.cspire.com/wish, fill out the form and follow instructions to submit an entry for yourself, another family member or friend.

C Spire says you must be 18-years-old (19 in Alabama) and live in Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama to participate in the contest. We’re told entries are limited to one per person and will be judged on originality and creativity.

 

According to the company, a panel of judges will select the winners and announce them on December 20, 2017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s