Deputies investigate auto burglaries, vandalism in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating three people in connection with recent auto burglaries and vandalisms.

The crimes happened in the Oak Park Neighborhood. Authorities released surveillance photos of who they are looking for.

Sheriff’s deputies said the car in the photos, an older model gray or silver Ford Taurus with loud exhaust, was seen in the area around the time of the crimes and is being considered a vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest. If you are not wanting a reward call investigations at 601-636-1761.