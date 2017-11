HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are in custody after a drug bust on Apple Street.



The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department said 41-year-old Marcus Course and 22-year-old Reginald Harris are facing charges.

Hinds County deputies along with Richland officers were told that there was illegal drug activity at a home on Apple Street in West Jackson.

Authorities said they found 13 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, and meth.

Deputies said Harris was a resident at the home.