Hood: Third lawsuit settled in Epps scandal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A third lawsuit pertaining to the prison contracts scandal has been settled.

Attorney General Jim Hood said the state of Mississippi has settled its claims with Sentinel Offender Services, L.L.C. for $1,300,000.

Sentinel provides inmate electronic monitoring services.

To date, the Attorney General said he has recovered $5,800,000 on behalf of Mississippi taxpayers related to the MDOC prison bribery scandal.

“As a company that continues to contract with the state, Sentinel Offender Services agreed to cooperate and settle the case for $1.3 million on a $2 million contract,” said General Hood. “We successfully disgorged them of their ill-gotten profit and then some.”

AG Hood’s Office said this settlement ends the third of 11 civil actions the attorney general filed in February, accusing 10 individuals and 12 out-of-state corporations of using alleged “consultants” as conduits to pay bribes and kickbacks to then-Commissioner Epps for the awarding and retention of MDOC contracts—all while defrauding the state through a pattern of misrepresentation, fraud, concealment, money laundering, and other wrongful conduct arising from the Epps bribery scandal.