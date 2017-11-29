Jones County Sheriff’s Department collects over $10 million in narcotics

JONES COUNTY, Miss.(WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday they’ve seized over $10 million in narcotics this year.

Recently, authorities arrested three men in three separate incidents in Jones County.

Taylor Anderson, of Laurel, was arrested on a warrant. During the pickup, authorities found ecstasy, methamphetamine and marijuana. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of a Methamphetamine and Sale of Methamphetamine. His bond was set at $30,000.

Darwin Omar Moody, was arrested at his home in Ellisville on two felony warrants. When authorities asked if Moody had any narcotics, he led them to approximately one half pound of marijuana and several hydrocodone tablets. Moody was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Marijuana with Intent, Sale of a Controlled Substance and Sale of Cocaine. His bond was set at $40,000.

Clifton Earl McClendon was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday morning. He was also found with ecstasy in his possession. McClendon was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent. His bond was set at $25,000.

In April they recovered 148 kilos of cocaine from the back of a trailer. The drug bust was the largest to take place in the state of Mississippi so far this year. Officials say the recovery alone was worth about $9 million in cocaine.

Months later, the department made another huge drug bust. On October 24, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed several search warrants as part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation of a methamphetamine supplier. One of the major arrest made was that of Dexter Jones a.k.a Dollar Bill. He and four other people were indicted with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Lieutenant Robert Little with the sheriff’s department says these type of arrest are very important in capturing other people involved in drug trafficking.

He said, “You start at the bottom and work your way up, and you try to go as far as you an. It takes a lot of time…these are not your nickel and dime drug dealers. These are a step above. If your local street dealer was Walmart, we’re talking about Sams Club here.”

But the arrests didn’t stop there. About three weeks later, Jermaine “Tony” Newell was taken into custody following a traffic stop of Highway 28- West of Soso. Narcotics Investigators were able to recover approximately 220 pounds of high grade marijuana, over 100 ecstasy pills, two pounds of heroin, and a variety of other pills being tested for identification.

Sheriff Alex Hodge responded commented about to the two big drug busts, “Both of these investigations involved large DTO’s (Drug Trafficking Organizations) with people in several jurisdictions. The illegal drug business is very complex and changes from day to day. We are happy when we disrupt the drug trade by catching the ones bringing large amounts to our area from other states and countries.”