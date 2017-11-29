JPD: Woman shot multiple times on Hill Ave.

Jackson, MISS. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting early Wednesday morning.

We’re told officers found a woman shot multiple times on Hill Avenue near Harrison Avenue.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, the woman was shot in the hip and leg. The victim told officers that the suspect was a man driving a white sedan.

We’re told the woman was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Investigators are working to find out a motive for the shooting.

If you have any information about the case, call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.