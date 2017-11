BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — A man wanted in connection with a Brookhaven shooting is in custody.

Police said Justin Anderson surrendered to officers Tuesday.

Authorities said 23-year-old Billy Thomas was killed during a shooting at the Oasis nightclub Thanksgiving night. Brookhaven Police say several others were injured.

Anderson faces one murder charge and eight counts of aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.