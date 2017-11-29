Matt Lauer fired by NBC, accused of “inappropriate sexual behavior”

(CBS NEWS) — NBC News has fired longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer for inappropriate workplace behavior.

The network opened the “Today” show on Wednesday with news of the termination. NBC News chairman Andy Lack released a statement, saying the network had “received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer.”

“It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company’s standards. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment,” Lack wrote. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

The news comes a week after CBS News fired “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct.