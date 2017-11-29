McBride indicted on capital murder charge in Kingston Frazier case

Byron McBride

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The cases of three people who were charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Kingston Frazier were presented to a grand jury Wednesday.

District Attorney Michael Guest tells WJTV that a Madison County Grand Jury indicted Byron McBride for capital murder.

Guest said the cases for the other two suspects, D’Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield, were presented to the grand jury for accessory after the fact.

The 6-year-old was asleep in the back of his mother’s car when it was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson in May. Law enforcement officers found the car in Gluckstadt hours later; Kingston was inside dead.

WJTV 12 will continue to provide updates on this story as more details become available.

 

