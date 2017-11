STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Todd Grantham will join Dan Mullen’s staff in Gainesville.

He changed the backdrop on his Twitter account Wednesday evening and also shared a note with his followers.

In one season under Grantham, the MSU defense went from 13th in total defense in the SEC last season to 6th in that category.

They also went from last in the league in pass defense to 4th.

In