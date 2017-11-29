Pearl’s Challenge Coin

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – At the beginning of the season, Pearl head coach John Perry gave everyone on his team a challenge coin that reads ‘I will give my all for Pearl’.

“That coin,” senior wide receiver Johnquarise Patterson said, “means a lot to all of us.”

All coaches are looking for some source of motivation. Perry found his in a coin.

“Maybe make you think about it when you wake up in the morning,” Perry said. “You know I’m going to do the best I can today for Pearl.”

Perry says he got the idea from the Clemson football program and it didn’t take long for his team to buy into the idea.

“This right here, it means something special to all of us,” Patterson said. “Just gotta have that coin with us every day.”

“When I see that coin I think about the Pirates dominating,” Pearl senior running back and defensive back Tylan Knight said. “Doing what we do week in and week out, just playing ball, getting after it.”

Well the Pirates have gotten after it all year. They are 15-0 and they’ve won their three playoff games by an average margin of 49 points per contest. Dating back to last season, Pearl has won 24 of its last 25 ballgames. Their lone loss came to Clinton in the 6A State Championship game.

As the team gets ready for a return to the title game, they say coin reminds them of what they can achieve.

“This group and this mentality, we actually know we have the ability to go play for a state championship because the majority of us were on the team that did it last year,” Knight said.

Click the video above to watch the story.