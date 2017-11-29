Penn State’s Moorhead to be next Miss State coach

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

UNDATED (AP) – Mississippi State has hired Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead as its football coach.

The school officially announced the hiring on Wednesday morning. The 44-year-old Moorhead replaces Dan Mullen, who left Starkville, Mississippi, after nine seasons to become the Florida Gators’ new head coach on Sunday.

Moorhead has been with Penn State the last two seasons, calling plays for one of the best offenses in the country.

Penn State coach James Franklin hired Moorhead after the 2015 season to bring his creative spread offense to State College, and it has helped the Nittany Lions post a 21-5 record over the last two seasons.

Moorhead inherits a good situation at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were 8-4 this season with a roster that features only a handful of senior starters.

