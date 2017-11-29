Precautionary lockdown lifted at Lawrence County school

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A lockdown has been lifted at a Lawrence County school.

According to authorities, the lockdown Wednesday at Lawrence County High was a precaution due to concerns about a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Monticello on Highway 184.

Police Chief David Stanley tells WJTV that one of the people who they questioned about shooting attended Lawrence County High School. The person was questioned and released, the chief said. He said the resource officer wanted to be sure violence did not spread on campus.

Lawrence County School Superintendent Tammy Fairburn said the lockdown was lifted at 9:10 a.m.

Officers responded to a shooting on Highway 184 Street Tuesday evening. Stanley said an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old were in a car when the suspect, Demarcus Antowne Pittman, allegedly shot at the car. They were both injured. Authorities said the teen drove them to the hospital.

Pittman was taken into custody.