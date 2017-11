BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) — Brandon city officials said a boil water advisory has been issued for residents in the Stonebridge Subdivision.

Spokesperson Charges SMith said the system lost pressure due to a water leak repair.

Residents should boil water for one minute before it is consumed or use an alternate source for drinking/cooking. As soon as pressure is restored, city officials said they will collect water samples for testing. Users will be notified when tests indicate the water is safe to drink. Get more information here.

