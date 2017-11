JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police needs your help locating and identifying a burglary suspect.

JPD said the Verizon Wireless on I-55 North was burglarized overnight. Officers said several cell phones were taken.

Police released surveillance photos of who they were looking for and a photo of the car.

JPD said the burglar left in what appears to be a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information should call JPD at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

