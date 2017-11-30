Alcorn looks to clean things up against Grambling State in SWAC Championship

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – For the third straight year Saturday afternoon, Alcorn State and Grambling State will meet in the SWAC Championship in Houston.

If the Braves are going to win, they’re going to have to beat a team that’s had their number.

In last year’s championship, Grambling outscored Alcorn 27-3 in the second half to win 27-20.

During the regular season this year, Alcorn turned the ball over seven times in a 41-14 loss.

To end this skid to Grambling, the Braves say they need to clean things up.

