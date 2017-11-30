Boil water alert for Eastside Water Association

By Published:

Hinds County, MISS. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Health issued a boil water alert for the Eastside Water Association in Hinds County.

We’re told samples showed the presence of total coliform bacteria in the drinking water.

This alert affects 810 customers. The State Department of Health said you should boil your water for one minute before it is consumed.

We’re told the precaution will last at least two full days, and water system officials will be notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

