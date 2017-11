JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Gateway Rescue Mission held a ribbon cutting to formally reopen their kitchen Thursday.

In May, a truck crashed into the kitchen and destroyed that side of the building.

A client, Steve “Scrappy” Fuller, was outside of the building and was hit during the crash. He died from his injuries.

The staff dedicated the kitchen to Scrappy.

The kitchen is dedicated to Steve ‘Scrappy’ Fuller. A client at @GatewayMission that was killed when hit by a truck that then crashed into the kitchen. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/ek1U4AvWip — Drew Hall (@drewhall86) November 30, 2017