Matt Lauer responds to sexual misconduct allegations

(CBS NEWS) — As more details emerge about the sexual misconduct allegations being lodged against NBC’s Matt Lauer, we’re now hearing from the former “Today” co-host for the first time in a written statement.

NBC’s “Today” opened this morning with a statement from Matt Lauer on the recent sexual misconduct allegations against him. It read in part, “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

The New York Times now says there are allegations from at least two more women. One claims Lauer sexually assaulted her inside his NBC office back in 2001.

Lauer had been at the “Today Show” for 20 years and was one of NBC’s highest earning personalities, pulling in around $20 million a year.