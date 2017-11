RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A McLaurin High School student died in a crash Wednesday.

Coroner David Ruth said 17-year-old Alexander McNinch died after a crash on Star Road in Rankin County.

The McLaurin Quarterback Club a posted a photo of McNinch on its Facebook page.

They said he was a great football player who will be missed my his team, his peers, and his family.