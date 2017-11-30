No indictment for Wakefield even though probable cause found in Kingston Frazier case

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One of the teens accused of being connected to the death of Kingston Frazier has not been indicted on the charges he’s facing.

District Attorney Michael Guest said Dwan Wakefield’s case was presented to a grand jury on Wednesday for accessory after the fact.

Although the grand jury did find probable cause, Guest said Wakefield did not get an indictment.

Guest said since Wakefield was under 18 at the time the crime and he had never been indicted for another crime, the jurisdiction of the case is with the Youth Court in Madison County.

The district attorney said the court could possibly certify Wakefield as an adult. If that happens, his part of the case will go back to the grand jury.

D’Allen Washington and Byron McBride’s cases were also presented before the grand jury Wednesday. McBride was indicted on a capital murder charge.

Guest said Washington was also under 18 when the crime was committed. However, he had previously been indicted for armed robbery in an unrelated case. Guest said due to the previous charge, Washington was indicted as an adult for accessory after the fact to murder, accessory to kidnapping, and accessory to motor vehicle theft.

Guest said Wakefield faces these same charges.

If convicted, they could face a maximum of 45 years.

He also mentioned that they have not decided if they will seek the death penalty for McBride.