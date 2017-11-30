Opioid treatment facility opens its doors in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the opioid epidemic continues to take over the magnolia state, one treatment facility is opening its doors to people struggling with addiction.

The Jackson Comprehensive Treatment Center held its grand opening today at it’s location off of Lakeland Drive.

The facility uses medication assisted treatment along with therapy to help people addicted to heroin and opioids.

As we approach the last month in 2017 Mississippi is on track to have the most opioid overdose deaths in state history.

“Everyday here is amazing you see somebody walk in on Monday and they are a completely different person on Friday, because they come in and they’re hurting and they’re sad and after 5 days of support, 5 days of medicine, where they’re not craving that substance so bad, and they’re not hurting from withdraw symptoms, they’re a whole changed person,” Jerri Avery, Clinic Director explained.

Doctor Jerri Avery says its important to start as soon as the person walks through the door.

“It’s not unusual for someone to come in see our doctor on Monday and also receive medicine on Monday and also spend time with a social worker on Monday so it’s a busy first day but we get them involved as quickly as we can,” she said.

The center uses medication assisted treatment to battle the physical pain of withdraws and therapy to fight the mental and emotional pain.

“We want to surround them with services we want to lay eyes on them frequently we do a lot of drug testing drug testing provides a little extra motivation for them and our patients are very proud when they’re screens are negative its something they share with their families I’ve had patients say can I have a copy of that I want to show my family,” Avery said.

Many state leaders have been vocal in the fight against the opioid epidemic, Representative Sam Mims says this is a huge step in the right direction.

“We’re studying the issue legislation is being looked at we’re doing a lot of research and trying to see what our options are,” Sims explained.

Mims says he wouldn’t be surprised to see more facilities like this popping up in the metro.

If you or someone you know is in need of help you can contact someone with the Jackson Comprehensive Treatment center for help. Visit their website for their number and location on Lakeland Drive.