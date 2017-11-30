Website helps you find Christmas tree farms in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce launched a new website that will help shoppers find Christmas trees.

MSChristmasTrees.com is a guild to the types of Christmas trees that are grown in the state.

You can also find tips on how to take care of them during the holidays.

“Christmas tree farms are significant to the state’s thriving agritourism industry. These farms not only offer a variety of trees; they also offer the opportunity to create lasting memories of choosing and cutting the perfect tree for the holiday season,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Cindy Hyde-Smith. “Each year, thousands of Christmas trees are grown in Mississippi. By buying a Mississippi-grown Christmas tree, you’re supporting our farmers and the local economy.”

