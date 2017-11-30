World War II Veterans receive honorary diplomas

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Decades after sacrificing an education to serve their country, a pair of World War II veterans are honored by the Vicksburg Warren School District.

Herbert R. Jackson, 100, and Robert Jefferson, 95, were drafted to the U.S. Army before completing high school.

The Board of Trustees presented honorary diplomas to the two war heroes at Thursday night’s board meeting.

“I was surprised. This is a surprise to me. I didn’t know all this was going to happen. But I’m happy and thankful,” Jackson said.

With smiles on their faces, the pair was given a full circle moment.

“I just can’t hardly believe it, and I appreciate it very much,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson served from 1943 to 1945. Afterwards, he worked as a mail carrier and for W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

Jackson served from 1940 to 1945. He worked for Ford Motor Company, after service, where he worked on the first assembly line for the Ford Mustang.

His grandson says the gesture from the school district adds to a list of wonderful memories for his grandfather.