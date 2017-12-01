17-year-old stabbed during domestic dispute with his brother, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A fight between two siblings lands one of them to be questioned by police and the other one in the hospital.

JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said the went to a home on Revels Avenue to respond to a stabbing.

Officers found a 17-year-old suffering from injuries. Officers said the teen had an altercation with his 21-year-old brother.

The 21-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked his brother. The victim suffered injuries to his hands and legs. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers said the 21-year-old was taken into custody on the scene and transported for questioning. Charges could be pending. This investigation is ongoing.