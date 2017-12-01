Caller asking for donations for police department in phone scam

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Madison Police are warning residents about a recent phone scam.

Police said some residents have reported that they have received phone calls from a local number where the caller says they are accepting donations for the “local police department”.

Officers said even though the caller did not say the Madison Police Department, they want to remind residents that they don’t solicit donations through the phone or other means.

If you receive such a call simply hang up and if capable, block the caller’s number to prevent future calls.