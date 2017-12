HINDS CO, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County emergency responders are working a wreck on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Raymond.

Hinds County officials say a car crashed into a tree on the Trace near Highway 467.

We’re told injuries have been reported, we are still working to find out how many people were injured and how severe the injuries are.

There is traffic in this area, so please use caution.

WJTV has a crew on scene and we will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.