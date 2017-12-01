Carthage man sentenced to 40 years for 2014 murder

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WJTV) — A Carthage man is sentenced to federal prison for murder.

Authorities said 37-year-old Christopher E. Lemon of Carthage, was sentenced on Thursday to a term of 480 months in federal prison for second-degree murder.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said on July 3, 2014, Lemon was riding in a car with a co-worker on the Natchez Trace Parkway in Leake County, Mississippi. Lemon was accused of stealing a firearm from their employer’s store before getting into the vehicle with the victim.

While inside the vehicle, authorities said Lemon shot the victim five times in the chest and leg, leaving her in the backseat of her vehicle. She was later found by a National Park Service ranger dead at the scene.

A federal grand jury indicted Lemon in September 2016. He pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree. This charge carries a penalty of any number of years and up to life in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and $250,000.00 fine.

Lemon’s sentenced of 480 months of imprisonment will be immediately followed by a 5-year term of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution for $7,269.34 to the Office of Attorney General- Crime Victim Compensation Fund, Hurst said.