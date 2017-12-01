Health officials talk about STD prevention on World AIDS Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Health organizations internationally are bringing awareness about HIV and AIDS on Friday, which is World AIDS Day.

The Mississippi State Department of Health tells WJTV that Mississippi has the 10th highest rate of HIV diagnoses and 6th highest rate of AIDS diagnoses. Among large cities, MSDH said the Jackson area had the 6th highest rate of HIV diagnoses and 2nd for AIDS.

However, there is a drug that some clinics offer that can help prevent it. The medication called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is highly effective at preventing HIV infection if you are healthy but at high risk, medical experts said. It is also suggested that sexually active individuals should be tested at least every six months.

When taken as prescribed, health officials said the pill has shown to be highly effective in protecting against HIV.

Health officials also enourge those who are sexually active to be faithful to their partner, use condoms correctly and consistently, and talk with physicians and its possible health impact

Read more about these statistics and prevention methods on MSDH’s website.