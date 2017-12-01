Man charged with murder in Hattiesburg homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss.(WHLT) – Hattiesburg Police have charged Allen Russell for the Wednesday murder of Bobby Gwin.

On November 29, police responded to the Deluxe Inn at 900 Broadway Drive for a shooting.

When officials arrived on scene they located Bobby Gwin, who was pronounced deceased on scene.

Authorities say suspect Allen Russell was originally taken into custody as a person of interest, but on Friday police charged Russell with murder.

He was also charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Marijuana (Warrant).

In court Friday morning, Russell was given a bond of $250,000 for the charge of murder and $40,000 for Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Anyone with additional information about this case should contact Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crimestoppers.