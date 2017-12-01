NCAA extends bowl ban for Ole Miss and issues other penalties

WJTV – The NCAA Committee on Infractions has extended Ole Miss’ postseason ban for another year, among other penalties dealing with the 21 allegations against the football program.

The two-year postseason ban includes Ole Miss’ self-imposed ban for 2017. Other sanctions against the Rebels include a three-year probation period, the loss of 13 scholarships and a fine of $179,797. There will also be a vacation of wins ineligible athletes competed in. You can read the NCAA’s full ruling here:

“The University of Mississippi lacked institutional control and fostered an unconstrained culture of booster involvement in football recruiting,” the NCAA said in a release. “The panel noted that the case was the result of a culture at the university where rules violations were acceptable in the football program and reminiscent of similar Ole Miss infractions cases in the past.”

University Chancellor Jeff Vitter and Ole Miss athletic director Ross Bjork strongly disagreed with the bowl ban and plan to appeal the decision.

“It is simply not warranted and is based on fundamental flaws in the NCAA case in how the investigation was conducted,” Vitter said. “We will vigorously appeal the additional postseason ban. It is clearly an excessive punishment and we our outraged at the unfair characterization of our football program and the university culture involving athletics.”

“Considering that we are one of only three SEC institutions that went more than 20 years without a major infractions matter, this is a gross misapplication of the charge of lack of institutional control,” Bjork said.

Now that the NCAA has tacked on another year of postseason punishment, players with eligibility covered by the ban (rising Rebel seniors) can transfer to another school without having to sit out for a year. Bjork said no players have made him aware of their desire to transfer yet.

Former Rebel head coach Hugh Freeze did not receive a show-cause penalty. He is free to work as a coordinator or assistant coach at another program. But if another institution hires him as a head coach within a year, he must serve a suspension for two conference games.

All show-cause penalties, which would stick with a coach for a specified period of time, were issued to former Rebel coaches. If another program was to hire the coach before that period ends, the sanctions can be carried over to that program. They are as follows:

David Saunders: Eight years, during which “he must not hold any athletically related duties or have contact with prospective student-athletes and their families.”

Barney Farrar: Five years, during which “he must not participate in any recruiting activities.”

Chris Vaughn: Five years, during which “he must not hold any athletically related duties during this time.”

Chris Kiffin: Two years, during which “he must not participate in off-campus recruiting activities or hosting any meals for prospects or student-athletes.”

Fifteen of the 21 allegations that faced the Rebels were classified as Level I violations, defined as the most severe by the NCAA. They included two of the highest charges: a lack of institutional control and a violation of head coaching legislation by Freeze.