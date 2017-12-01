Rankin County gets 2 new deputies

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department has two new deputies.

The department posted a photo of Deputy S. Walker and Deputy J. Sanford on its Facebook page.

The two men graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy. The sheriff’s department said they are a part of a class of 68 recruits.

Walker and Sanford received more than 500 hours of classroom and practical training during their twelve weeks at MLEOTA. They are trained in defensive/ pursuit driving, defensive tactics, firearms, crime scene investigations and Mississippi criminal law.