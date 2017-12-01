Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly Rutledge Ave. robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a deadly robbery.

Three people were robbed on Rutledge Avenue on Nov. 26 Sandeep Singh, and two others were standing outside their home when a masked man who was armed with a gun approached them. THe robber demanded their belongings and fired shots as he left the scene.

Singh was hit in the stomach. He died from his injury.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.