Secretary of State’s Office provides resources for researching charities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — If you plan on giving to charities this holiday season, the Secretary of State’s Office has a way that you can research the charity of your choice.

“Our citizens are the most giving in the Nation, and many choose to donate this time of year,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said. “We want to be a resource to make sure those generous donations reach those who need them the most.”

Hosemann said charities soliciting funds in Mississippi must be registered with the Secretary of State’s Office. Each year they publish shes a Report on Charitable Organizations in Mississippi report that outlines the financial information of charities registered. It also shows the percentage of charitable funds spent by a charity on its charitable purpose.

For more information, call the Charities Division at (601) 359-1599 or visit www.sos.ms.gov/charities.

