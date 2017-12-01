UMMC holds groundbreaking ceremony for $180M pediatrics tower

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new a $180 million new pediatrics tower.



The seven-story, 340,000-square-foot tower will be built adjacent to Batson Children’s Hospital. It will house a state-of-the-art neonatal intensive care unit with private rooms, additional pediatric intensive care unit rooms and surgical suites and an imaging center designed for children.

The Children’s Heart Center, representing the Medical Center’s pediatric cardiovascular program, will also call the new building home.

“We have outstanding physicians and the best staff, and they have a passion for caring for patients,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine. “What we need now are the facilities to match that quality of care.”

The tower’s opening is planned for August 2020.

Children’s of Mississippi leaders anticipate recruiting 30 to 40 new physicians in the next five years as the facility is built and after it is opened since it will provide additional capacity.

At a minimum, about 50 to 75 staff positions, not including physicians, would be added after construction.