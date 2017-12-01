Vicksburg Warren School District helps parents further their education

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of Vicksburg parents are getting the chance to make their long delayed dreams come true.

The Vicksburg Warren School District has rolled out a program that’s going to help them finish school and get better jobs.

It’s called the Education to Employment program, or E2E.

The mother who are enrolled say after years of making sacrifices and getting their children on track in school, this program let’s them make their own education a priority.

Four nights a week at Warren Central Junior High School, the parents become the students.

Through the 15 month program, they’re learning the same skills that their children are learning in school, as well life lessons like financial literacy, and resume writing. They’ve also done units on computer skills and job opportunities.

This is the first year for the program. It was made possible through a partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Human Services.

To be eligible for E2E, you must be at least 16-years-old, receive SNAP benefits, and have a child in the Vicksburg Warren School District.