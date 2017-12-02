Jackson Police investigating shooting at the Candlelight Inn

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 7:00 Saturday evening in the 1500 block of Ellis Ave.

Officers say they responded to a room at the Candlelight Inn where they found a 47-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

We’re told they later learned that the victim was visiting a female there. An altercation took place and a second male in the room shot the victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital; his condition is unknown at this time.

A 26-year-old male was taken into custody at the scene and transported for questioning. Charges are pending.

This investigation is ongoing.