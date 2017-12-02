Jackson Police looking for driver involved in a hit and run, injuring 3 people

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a hit and run accident in the 500 block of Raymond Road.

We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 Saturday road when a vehicle tried to pass another car and drove into the center lane hitting 3 juvenile males.

JPD officers say, all three boys standing in the center lane were hit and injured. Their ages are 7, 12 and 17-years-old. One of the victim’s injuries is considered severe.

The vehicle did not stop and continued traveling east on Raymond Road.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark colored Pontiac, possible a G6, with a missing side mirror.

The investigation is ongoing, if you have any information, please call police.

WJTV has a crew heading to the scene.