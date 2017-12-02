Jefferson Davis County wins 3A title in first year as a school

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – In its first year as a school, Jefferson Davis County showed it still has some of that Bassfield title glory.

The consolidated school, made up of what used to be Bassfield and Prentiss High Schools, dominated Yazoo County for a 36-7 win. Lance Mancuso led his Jaguars to a state championship in their debut season.

Kyser Booth was named the player of the game. He scored three total touchdowns while racking up 133 total yards.

After giving up an opening kickoff return for a touchdown, Jefferson Davis County shut down the Panthers. One of the best players in the state, Memphis commit Kenny Gainwell, couldn’t get much going with just 38 total yards. The Jaguars sacked him four times while holding Yazoo to only 64 total yards.