More than two dozens guns stolen from Natchez pawn shop

By Published:

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is looking for four thieves who stole dozens of handguns from Peddlers Pawn Shop in Natchez.

We’re told the owner of the pawn shop discovered 25-30 guns were stolen along with some jewelry when he arrived to work Saturday morning.

Security footage shows 4 hooded and masked thieves came onto the property shattered the front door and broke in.

Three of the suspects went to the gun counter, broke the glass, and removed several guns. The fourth suspect broke the glass containing jewelry and stole several pieces.

All four suspects then ran from the building.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Department at 601-442-2752.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s