Neighbors discover body with multiple gunshot wounds in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County officials are investigating after a body was discovered on South McRaven road.

The call came in to the 911 dispatch center just before 4:00 pm Saturday, when neighbors came across the gruesome discovery.

The body of an unidentified black male had been shot in the head and multiple times in the body. Neighbors in the area reported hearing a single gunshot Friday night.

Major Pete Luke said, “It is undetermined if the man was shot elsewhere and dropped off here,” Luke went on to say, “As of now, we don’t have a motive or suspect.”

Hinds County Coroner, Sharon Grisham Stewart is assisting with this case. The body has been taken to the State Crime Lab.