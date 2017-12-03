9-year-old shoots 10-year-old in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 10-year-old is shot by her 9-year-old cousin.

Sheriff Martin Pace says they received the call around 7:30 Saturday night. It happened in the 100 block of Carver Drive located south of Vicksburg.

We’re told the 10-year-old was left at home with her 9-year-old and 17-year-old cousins. The 17-year-old was in charge of watching the two children. The mother of the cousins was out of town at the time of the shooting.

Pace says, the 9-year-old was holding the gun went it discharged hitting the 10-year-old in the shoulder. She was taken to Batson’s Children Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, this is still an ongoing investigation.

The case is being sent over to the Warren County Youth court. Child protective services and the District Attorney are looking into this.